London Underground services suspended after power outage

London Underground services have been suspended because of power failures.

The Transport for London (TfL) website on Monday afternoon showed the entire Bakerloo and Suffragette lines were suspended, while there were severe delays and part suspensions on the Elizabeth line and the Jubilee and Northern lines.

A spokesman for TfL told the PA news agency there was an outage in south-west London for “a matter of minutes” and “everything shut down” because of a “National Grid issue”.

He went on: “When the power goes out, the trains will have stopped, obviously, there’s emergency power on trains and stations so everything wouldn’t have gone completely black, if you were on there, but the trains would have stopped and we would have cleared some stations because there’s no electricity it might not necessarily be safe for them to be open … some people would have probably been stuck in a tunnel for a little bit of time.”

None of the Overground lines were affected and TfL was in the process of “getting things back up and running again”, the spokesman said.

TfL officials were seen directing passengers with suitcases away from Elizabeth line services at Paddington station, recommending they use buses to get across central London instead.

The Bakerloo line entrance had been completely shut at Paddington.

TfL staff said they did not know when the entrance would reopen.

They said: “It was a power outage. The lights just went off, we don’t know anything else.

“It’s been about an-hour-and-a-half now. We can’t say when it will be fixed.”

National Grid has been approached for comment.