Kate launches seasonal video series about the natural world

The Princess of Wales has urged society to “reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts” in the first of a series of social media videos celebrating the seasons.

Kate narrates the inaugural film from her Mother Nature series that showcases spring with others to follow about summer, autumn and winter.

The release marks the start of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week and in a message alongside the video the princess says the “connection between humanity and nature” is even more important as people deal with an “increasingly complex and digital world.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to the Isle of Mull was featured in the video about spring (Aaron Chown/PA)

The natural world has played an important role in Kate’s cancer journey, offering her solace with the royal said to have walked and swam outdoors during and after her treatment for the disease.

Kate has also spoken about the importance of children spending time in nature and in 2019 she co-created a wilderness “Back to Nature” garden for the Chelsea Flower Show, where her children paddled in the stream and had a go on the rope swing as did the princess.

In the video which features images of the Prince and Princess of Wales during their recent trip to the Isle of Mull in Scotland, the future queen says: “The natural world’s capacity to inspire us, to nurture us and help us heal and grow is boundless and has been understood for generations.

“It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.

“Spring is a season of rebirth, of hope and new beginnings. From the dark days of winter, the outside world quietly awakens with new life, and there comes a sense of optimism, anticipation, and positive, hopeful change.

“Just as nature revives and renews so too can we. Let us reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts.

“It is often from the smallest of seeds that the greatest change can happen, and in this ever-growing complex world, we need to hold on to what connects us all.”

Kate ends with the words: “Spring is here, so let’s make the most of it together.”

In the video the couple are seen with their backs to the camera and arms around each other – likely to have been filmed on their wedding anniversary celebrated on Mull, which saw a similar still photo released to mark the occasion.

Much of the footage shows flowers, plants and trees from across the country and the changing of the seasons from winter to spring is featured.