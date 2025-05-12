Flagship immigration reforms closer to law following MPs’ vote of support

Flagship immigration reforms which propose to equip the Government with the tools to “identify, disrupt and dismantle” criminal gangs, have moved a step closer to becoming law.

MPs voted 316 to 95, majority 221 at third reading in support of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

The legislation aims to introduce new offences and counter-terror-style powers to tackle people smugglers bringing migrants across the English Channel.

People selling and handling boat parts suspected of being used in migrant Channel crossings could face up to 14 years in prison and the Government wants to make it an offence to endanger another life during sea crossings to the UK.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the Bill would also extend right-to-work checks to workers seeking casual or temporary contracts, or individual sub-contractors and online matching services, as a result of a Government amendment.

In addition, the Bill would repeal previous asylum legislation introduced by the Conservatives, including the scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Speaking at third reading, Dame Angela told the Commons: “People smuggling is a complex and multi-faceted problem. There are not quick or easy solutions to prevent it.

“Anyone who claims that there are easy answers is a snake oil salesman, but it is possible to identify, disrupt and dismantle the criminal gangs and strengthen the security of our borders with international diplomacy and operational cooperation.”

At report stage, shadow home secretary Chris Philp tabled an amendment designed to disapply the Human Rights Act and interim measures of the European Court of Human Rights in relation to the Bill and to other legislation about borders, asylum and immigration.

On his new clause 14, Mr Philp said the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is “vaguely worded”, adding: “The problem is over the years judges have expanded their interpretation of those in ever more extraordinary ways that frankly defy common sense.”

Dame Angela said she feared arbitrary treatment “could become the norm” without the ECHR.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This was in response to Lee Anderson, the Reform UK MP for Ashfield, who said migrants arriving in England on Monday “could get up to all sorts of mischief, commit crimes and maybe even acts of terrorism”.

MPs voted voted 402 to 98, majority 304, to reject the Conservatives’ amendment.

A Conservative amendment which proposed an annual cap on the number of immigrants entering the UK was also rejected by MPs, with 94 in favour, 315 against, majority 221.

Speaking in support of an immigration cap, Mr Philp said: “Never again would we see immigration rise to levels far higher than anyone intended, we wouldn’t ever again see unintended consequences where visa rules are set up but it turns out the numbers are much higher.”

The shadow minister also called for age verification tests for migrants, as he claimed “men with beards have ended up in schools with teenage girls”.

Labour MP Nadia Whittome described existing figures on English Channel crossing deaths as “murky” as she proposed her new clause 1, which would require the Home Office to publish quarterly statistics and information on deaths in the asylum system and in small boat channel crossings.

The Nottingham East MP told the Commons: “People are drowning while trying to reach safety.

“Once they arrive, they are dying by suicide, from infectious diseases and unknown causes, in poverty, in low-quality accommodation or on the streets, like the teenage victim of modern slavery who took his own life while terrified of deportation, or the father-of-one who died of diphtheria after being held in a Government processing centre, or the seven-year-old girl crushed to death on an overcrowded boat.”

Ms Whittome later added: “The Government rightly wants to reduce deaths in the Channel. The starting point must be to know the numbers.”

Labour MP Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside) also spoke in favour of this amendment, saying: “Currently we know that lives are being lost but we don’t know how many.”

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokeswoman Lisa Smart spoke in favour of her party’s amendment new clause 21, which would allow asylum seekers to take up employment if they have been waiting more than three months for a decision on their application.

Dame Angela said the Government is “worried that if right-to-work comes in after three months, that will be too much of a pull factor”.

She added: “We have to have a system that people apply to properly, rather than can get around by coming in with by irregular routes.”

The Liberal Democrats’ amendment was defeated by 404 votes to 87, majority 317.

The SNP’s new clause three, which would have required the Government to publish a strategy on safe and managed routes for asylum seekers, was rejected by 318 votes to 90, majority 228.

The division list showed Labour MPs Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington), Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill) and Ms Whittome voted in favour of the amendment.