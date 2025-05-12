Brother and sister convicted of murdering man in ‘frankly brutal’ Birmingham knife attack

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A bank worker and her brother have both been found guilty of murdering a 21-year-old man in a “frankly brutal” knife attack in a city street.

Mya Marsh, 23, was caught on film as she passed a knife to Isaiah Marsh during an attack on Minister Enfrence, who suffered more than 20 wounds to his body, arms, hands and head and died of his injuries nearby.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Mr Enfrence, aged 21, may have been attacked during an argument because Mya was kept waiting to buy cannabis or over a damaged bicycle.

Jurors deliberated for less than four hours on Monday before unanimously convicting the siblings of murder, after their trial was shown CCTV footage of Mr Enfrence being repeatedly stabbed in the Medway Grove area of Kings Norton, Birmingham, on November 5 last year.

Murder victim Minister Enfrence suffered more than 20 wounds to his body, arms, hands and head (West Midlands Police/PA)

Isaiah Marsh, 21, claimed he acted in self-defence, while his sister said she did not believe her brother would use the knife to stab the victim.

The defendants, both of Teviot Grove, Kings Norton, denied murder and manslaughter.

Jurors heard the stabbing took place just around the corner from the joint home of the defendants, who both knew Mr Enfrence as an “associate” and had had previous phone contact with him.

Opening the case against the pair at the start of the trial last month, prosecutor Jennifer Josephs KC said: “It is apparent that the two defendants knew Minister and knew him before the incident took place.

“There is no dispute as to who was there. Much of the CCTV comes from nearby houses.”

Mya had chosen to arm herself with a kitchen knife, which she held in the street and could be seen brandishing while shouting, Ms Josephs said, while Mr Enfrence could be seen empty-handed.

As well as alleging that the male defendant “grabbed” Mr Enfrence before he carried out a “frankly brutal” stabbing, Ms Josephs said of the female defendant: “She joins in, we say. She is on top of them and hands her brother, we say, a knife.

“This was, we say, an unprovoked, senseless and violent attack by the pair of them.

“As far as the prosecution are concerned, it might have been an argument about Mya being kept waiting by Minister. It seems Mya wanted to buy cannabis. It might have been an argument about a damaged bicycle.”

After the killing, Ms Josephs said, Mya went to her workplace “as if nothing had happened” and slept at a different address in the evening, while Isaiah told police he had lost his phone when he handed himself in.

The male defendant left the dock and walked through a door towards the cells shortly after the verdicts were returned, while his sister stayed in court to listen to comments made by the judge to barristers.

Judge Simon Drew KC remanded both defendants in custody until sentencing on Thursday.