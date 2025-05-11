There needs to be ‘serious response’ from Russia on Ukraine, says minister

There needs to be a “serious response from Russia” on the war in Ukraine, the Home Secretary has said, after Vladimir Putin proposed direct talks with Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is a “positive sign” that Russia has “finally begun to consider ending the war” but that he still wants Russia to commit to a ceasefire “starting tomorrow, May 12”.

Mr Putin proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul for later this week, May 15.

It comes a day after Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders travelled to Kyiv and called for the Russian president to accept the demands for a 30-day ceasefire, with a threat of increased sanctions.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Yvette Cooper said “Well, we need a serious response from Russia.

“They started this illegal invasion of Ukraine and everyone wants to see peace in Ukraine, and now we’ve had the huge international pressure calling for a ceasefire.

“We do need to now see a serious response from the Russian regime. That so far has been lacking, I hope that they will now take this seriously.”

Mr Putin had said earlier on Sunday that Russia was “committed to serious negotiations with Ukraine”.

In a post on X, Mr Zelensky described it as a “positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war” but added: “There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day.

“We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, May 12th, and Ukraine is ready to meet”.

Sir Keir travelled to Kyiv on Saturday alongside his French, German and Polish counterparts for talks with Mr Zelensky about the coalition of the willing plans.

Speaking at a press conference, the Prime Minister said that European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out”, urged him to accept the 30-day truce and pledged to ramp up sanctions further if he “turns his back on peace”.

The leaders in the Ukrainian capital also spoke by phone to US President Donald Trump, who had also previously called for a 30-day truce.

Speaking from Kyiv, Sir Keir said that if the Russian president is “serious” about peace then “he has a chance to show it now by extending the VE Day pause into a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire”.