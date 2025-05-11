Man charged with rape and sexual assault of two teenage girls by train station

A man has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault against a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl close to a train station.

Officers received reports that a girl had been raped and another report that a second girl had been sexually assaulted within the Digby and Sowton area of Exeter on Friday evening, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Sonny Boyes, 19, from Exeter, has been charged with two counts of rape and three counts of assault by penetration relating to the two victims following an investigation.

He will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: “The victims continue to be supported by our specialist officers at this time.

“We continue to investigate the incidents and want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Digby and Sowton railway station, or on a train passing through, between 8.45pm and 10pm on Friday 9 May.”

Anyone with information should contact the force via their website or 101, quoting 50250116456, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.