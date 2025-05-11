Hundreds of properties without power amid substation fire

More than 400 properties are without power as fire crews tackle a blaze at an electrical substation in the centre of Exeter.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene off Fore Street shortly after 6am on Sunday.

Crews are working to bring the fire under control and protect nearby properties, which have been evacuated, officials said.

The National Grid said 405 homes were without power on Sunday morning. Power had been restored to 491 homes.

The provider said the outage was caused by “third party damage” to its network, with power expected to be restored to all properties by 12pm.

In a post on X, the fire service said the blaze is “causing lots of smoke in the area”.

It added: “Please keep your windows and doors closed if you live in the area.

“You may also experience some disruption to your electricity supply.”

Six fire engines have been sent to the incident, along with a command support unit from Honiton.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.