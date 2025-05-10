Women and children among migrants to have crossed the Channel

Children and women are among a number of migrants who have crossed the English Channel – the first to arrive after more than a week.

The arrivals were seen being brought ashore wearing lifejackets aboard a Border Force vessel at Dover, Kent, on Saturday morning.

A group of people thought to be migrants have been brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The previous arrivals of migrants were four boats on May 2 carrying 216 people which brought the total for the year so far to 11,516.

By May 10 last year, 9,258 people had made the crossing and 6,691 had arrived by the same date in 2023.

The continuing arrival of migrants comes as the Conservatives published a proposed law setting out hardened measures on immigration.

It would regulate for the automatic deportation for people who enter Britain via unauthorised routes and provide powers to revoke indefinite leave to remain for those deemed to be a “burden” to the UK.

Children were among migrants brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the Labour Government had for months turned a “blind eye” to rising numbers of small boat crossings in the Channel.

“The Conservatives are today introducing the Deportation Bill – a bold, pragmatic and deliverable plan to take back control of our borders and restore public confidence in our immigration system,” he said.

A Labour source said the Tories had 14 years in office to enact any of the “rehashed and half-baked” policies in their Bill, and instead had left the asylum system in a “chaotic mess”.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay and we will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.

“That is why this government has put together a serious plan to take down these networks at every stage.

“Through international intelligence sharing under our Border Security Command, enhanced enforcement operations in Northern France and tougher legislation in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, we are strengthening international partnerships and boosting our ability to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal gangs whilst strengthening the security of our borders.”