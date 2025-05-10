UK, US and allies ‘calling Putin out’ as they intensify calls for ceasefire

Sir Keir Starmer has said that European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out”, as the pressure increases on Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire.

Speaking from Kyiv, the Prime Minister said that allies will “ramp up sanctions” if the Russian president “turns his back on peace” as he and allies backed plans for a 30-day ceasefire.

The Prime Minister and his Ukrainian, French, German and Polish counterparts spoke with Donald Trump earlier on Saturday to update him on their progress on the so-called coalition of the willing.

Speaking from Kyiv, he said the five leaders in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday had agreed on the need for an “unconditional ceasefire”.

The Prime Minister said “all of us here, together with US, are calling Putin out”.

He said that if the Russian president is “serious” about peace then “he has a chance to show it now by extending the VE Day pause into a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire”.

From left, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir added: “No more ifs and buts, no more conditions and delays.”

He also said: “Ukraine has shown the willingness to engage again and again, but again and again, Putin has refused.

“So we are clear, all five leaders here – all the leaders of the meeting we just had with the coalition of the willing – an unconditional ceasefire, rejecting Putin’s conditions, and clear that if he turns his back on peace, we will respond.

“Working with President Trump, with all our partners, we will ramp up sanctions and increase our military aid for Ukraine’s defence to pressure Russia back to the table.”

The Prime Minister has been in the capital alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for further talks on the so-called “coalition of the willing” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They spoke with the US president on the phone, and are understood to have updated him on coalition of the willing plans, in a call that lasted around 20 minutes and was described by a UK source as “warm”.

Sir Keir posted a video on X on Saturday afternoon to mark his visit to Kyiv, and said that he “will not rest until we secure a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people”.