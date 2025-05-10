Starmer joins European leaders in Ukraine for ‘coalition of willing’ talks

Sir Keir Starmer and other European leaders have paid tribute to Ukraine’s war dead during a trip to Kyiv for further talks on the so-called “coalition of the willing”.

The Prime Minister is in the Ukrainian capital for discussions with Volodymyr Zelensky, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

The leaders have called on Russia to “stop obstructing efforts” to secure a peace deal.

Sir Keir, Mr Macron, Mr Tusk and Mr Merz joined Mr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska to place candles at a makeshift memorial to slain Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv’s Independence Square during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

It is the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine, and marks Mr Merz’s first visit since he was elected chancellor on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer looking at tributes to fallen soldiers in Maidan Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes after US President Donald Trump called for “ideally” a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, and warned that if any pause in the fighting is not respected “the US and its partners will impose further sanctions”.

In a joint statement ahead of their visit, Sir Keir, Mr Macron, Mr Tusk and Mr Merz said they “will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion”.

They added: “We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.”

Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Kyiv’s train station with Emmanuel Macron (right) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (second right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

They are also expected to host a virtual meeting with other national leaders to update on progress made by the coalition of the willing.

Military officers from around 30 countries have been involved in drawing up plans for the coalition which would provide a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire being agreed between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders have said they are “ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal”.

The leaders place candles at the memorial in Maidan Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come,” they added.

The meetings in Kyiv will come two weeks after Mr Zelensky had discussions with a number of world leaders – including Mr Trump and Sir Keir – on the fringes of Pope Francis’s funeral.

Mr Trump said on Thursday that talks with Russia and Ukraine have continued.

“The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added: “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions.”