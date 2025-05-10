Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire

David Lammy has said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is “hugely welcome” as he urged both countries to sustain the agreement.

The two countries confirmed the ceasefire deal on Saturday after US-led talks to end the conflict.

It comes after weeks of clashes sparked after gunmen killed 26 people last month, that India blames Pakistan for.

Posting on X, the Foreign Secretary said: “Today’s ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome.

“I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest.”

The first news of the truce was broken by Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social to say that an agreement had been reached after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States”.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he said.

Violent clashes between the two nations were sparked after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in Indian-controlled Kashmir last month.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the murders, which Islamabad denies.

Kashmir has been a contested territory between Pakistan and India since 1947 and the two nuclear-armed neighbours each run part of the region but claim ownership of it all.