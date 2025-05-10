Duke of Edinburgh to represent King at inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
The Duke of Edinburgh is to represent the King at the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV, Buckingham Palace has said.
By contributor Mathilde Grandjean, PA
Published
Edward will travel to the Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s formal installation as pope at a mass in St Peter’s Square on May 18.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.”