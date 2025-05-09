Union to ballot teachers over class contact time dispute

A teaching union is to consult members on possible strike action over a dispute regarding class contact time.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said on Friday that it would ask its members about considering industrial action after a formal dispute was announced three months ago.

The union claims the Scottish Government has failed to deliver on its 2021 promise to address teachers’ increasing workload, having stated it would reduce the maximum class contact time in school to 21 hours per week.

The union claims neither the Scottish Government nor local authorities have made proposals on tackling the issue.

It has now announced it will open a consultative ballot at its AGM in June to seek members’ views on industrial action.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Four years ago, ahead of the last Scottish Parliament election, the current Scottish Government made a series of significant manifesto pledges on education.

“Key amongst these was a commitment to start to tackle excessive workload by reducing teachers’ maximum class contact time by 1.5 hours per week, to 21 hours.

“This was in recognition of the very high level of contact time for Scotland’s teachers, and an important step to seek to address the excessive workload levels that plague the profession.

“Four years on, and with another Scottish Parliament election now less than a year away, there has been absolutely no progress towards delivery of this important commitment and teachers continue to struggle in their professional and personal lives as a result.”

She added: “Following today’s decision, the EIS will open a consultative ballot at our AGM in June, and run this until after the summer break, to allow ample time for all of our members to have their say on this important issue.

“The Scottish Government and Cosla should take this as a clear warning – we expect this key manifesto promise to be delivered, and will take all possible steps to ensure that it is in order to improve the working conditions of teachers and the learning conditions of pupils.”

EIS salaries convener Des Morris said: “Scotland’s teachers have shown a great deal of patience over the past four years, in waiting for the Scottish Government and Scotland’s local authorities agreeing a way forward on the delivery of this manifesto promise.

“But, with absolutely no progress having been made, and with not even a set of proposals on delivery having emerged, our members’ patience on this issue is now at an end.

“The declaration of a formal dispute via the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) three months ago, intended to focus minds, has not brought anything from the Scottish Government and Cosla.

“It is this lack of any focus or impetus from employers and government that has led to this decision today to consult our members on industrial action.”

The Scottish Government and Cosla have been contacted for comment.