Ukraine ‘absolute focus’ for UK and northern European allies – Sir Keir Starmer

Support for Ukraine is the “absolute focus” of Britain and its northern European allies, Sir Keir Starmer said as he attended a military summit in Norway that coincided with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister met counterparts at a Joint Expeditionary Forces (JEF) leaders’ gathering in Oslo on Friday, during which Volodymyr Zelensky also spoke virtually.

Following the summit, Sir Keir said the UK-led group’s utmost priority was defending the values “hard-won” during the Second World War and continuing to stand behind Kyiv.

Speaking to broadcasters, the Prime Minister was asked what his message would be to Russia and Beijing as Chinese President Xi Jinping attended events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Sir Keir said: “The message of leaders here is very, very clear, and that is that we’re focused on Ukraine.

“(President) Zelensky came in virtually to part of that meeting.

“And so that’s where our absolute focus is – with Ukraine, defending the values that yesterday at VE Day we were remembering and commemorating, that were hard-won in the Second World War.”

The JEF is a military coalition of mostly northern and eastern European nations including Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, the Baltic states and the Netherlands which has been operational since 2018.

The summit came as the UK announced a fresh wave of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin’s shadow fleet of vessels carrying cargo in defiance of existing restrictions on oil and gas exports.

Sir Keir Starmer (left) meets Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on the Norwegian coastguard vessel Jan Mayen in Oslo (Alistair Grant/PA)

Officials have said the Government will take action against up to 100 oil tankers that have been transporting more than 24 billion US dollars (£18 billion) worth of cargo since last year.

Ukrainian President Mr Zelensky dialled in virtually to the meeting in Oslo City Hall on Friday to announce he would be hosting leaders of the British and French-led “coalition of the willing” on Saturday.

Number 10 would not confirm whether Sir Keir planned to attend the meeting.

Military officers from around 30 countries have been involved in drawing up plans to enforce a potential peace in Kyiv, but prospects for a truce remain distant as Moscow continues to resist calls for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire backed by the US.

The Russian president declared a 72-hour pause in fighting on Thursday to coincide with Victory Day, but officials in Kyiv said his forces have continued offensive operations while the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of breaching the unilateral ceasefire.

Following Friday’s summit, the Prime Minister met crew on board a Royal Navy frigate moored in Oslo’s port before exchanging warm words with Norway’s premier Jonas Gahr Store as he was welcomed onto a Norwegian coastguard vessel.

Members of the Royal Navy salute Sir Keir Starmer on the HMS St Albans (Alistair Grant/PA)

In a strong show of support before holding bilateral talks, the Norwegian prime minister suggested the UK was “perhaps our best friend” while Sir Keir said relations between the two countries were stronger than “possibly ever”.

Sir Keir said: “We are leaders that think alike, that are politically aligned and work well together. We are colleagues and we are friends.”

It comes as critics argue the Labour Government will need to decide between siding with Europe or the US following the agreement of a trade deal with the White House on Thursday while Britain continues to seek to strengthen economic ties with Brussels.

Asked whether deeper ties with the bloc would be the price the UK pays for its pact with America, Sir Keir insisted his administration would be “resetting that relationship” as well.

“That’s because we will be relentless in wealth creation, driving our economy forward and making sure that working people across the country feel better-off,” he said.