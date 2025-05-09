Starmer to join European leaders in Kyiv for ‘coalition of the willing’ talks

Sir Keir Starmer will join European leaders in Kyiv on Saturday for further talks on the so-called “coalition of the willing”.

The Prime Minister, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have called on Russia to “stop obstructing efforts” to secure a peace deal ahead of their trip to the Ukrainian capital.

It comes after US President Donald Trump called for “ideally” a 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, and warned that if any pause in the fighting is not respected “the US and its partners will impose further sanctions”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Friday that he would be hosting leaders from the coalition that has been spearheaded by the UK and France, and said there is “serious work ahead”.

In a joint statement, Sir Keir, Mr Macron, Mr Tusk and Mr Merz said they “will stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion”.

They added: “We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace.

“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.”

Later in the day, they are then scheduled to host a virtual meeting with other leaders to update on progress towards a force that Number 10 has said could “regenerate” Ukraine’s armed forces after a possible peace deal.

Military officers from around 30 countries have been involved in drawing up plans for the coalition which would provide a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire being agreed between Russia and Ukraine.

The leaders have said they are “ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky talk during a meeting in Rome, Italy (Marco M Mantovani/PA)

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come,” they added.

The meetings in Kyiv will come two weeks after Mr Zelensky had discussions with a number of world leaders – including Mr Trump and Sir Keir – on the fringes of Pope Francis’s funeral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 72-hour ceasefire on Thursday to coincide with celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

But his forces have continued offensive operations along the front line as well as air strikes on residential areas, according to Ukrainian officials.

American president Mr Trump said on Thursday that talks with Russia and Ukraine have continued.

“The U.S. calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added: “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions.”