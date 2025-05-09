Royal Navy warship shadows Russian submarine through English Channel

A Royal Navy warship has shadowed a Russian submarine as it travelled through the English Channel.

Portsmouth-based HMS Tyne was deployed as part of a Nato operation to keep a watch on the kilo-class submarine Krasnodar as it made its surfaced journey back to Russia from the eastern Mediterranean.

It is the latest deployment of a UK warship to follow Russian vessels through the Channel, with HMS St Albans and HMS Mersey involved in similar operations two weeks ago.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “The Royal Navy has once again demonstrated its readiness to secure UK waters and protect the public.

“Our sailors acted swiftly and decisively to a potential Russian threat, and I pay tribute to their dedication, courage and professionalism.

“National security is a foundation of the Government’s plan for change and we are giving our armed forces what they need to keep us secure home and strong abroad.”

HMS Tyne escorting Russian warship Boikiy through the English Channel (LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD/PA)

HMS Tyne’s operations officer Lieutenant Bailey Denyer said: “Activations like the one we’ve seen on this patrol to track Krasnodar are our bread and butter – defending UK sovereignty and that of our Nato allies is at the very heart of what the Royal Navy does.”

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The patrol vessel intercepted Krasnodar on entry to the English Channel near the French coast, reporting on every move as it made its eastward journey before handing over duties to allies as the submarine left UK waters.

“Earlier in its journey, Krasnodar was tracked by a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter of 815 Naval Air Squadron deployed with the UK Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the Atlantic.

“Once responsibility for Krasnodar had been handed over, HMS Tyne was quickly back on new tasking to shadow Russian Steregushchiy-class corvette Boikiy as it headed westward from the Baltic Sea, through the busy Dover Strait.”