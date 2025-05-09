Rightmove sees customer and revenue growth as UK housing market improves

Rightmove has said it continues to see growth in membership numbers amid improving conditions in the UK housing market, as listings hit a 10-year high on its platform.

The property listings giant said it is still forecasting revenue growth between 8% and 10% this year compared with the year before.

The company said this was bolstered by growing membership numbers, as well as improving revenue per advertiser, a key metric for the firm.

Rightmove was reporting its financial results for the first four months of 2025, ending April 30, which included the months before the stamp duty holiday ended, which had temporarily raised the threshold for paying the tax on property purchases.

Rightmove said it had seen a 5% year-on-year increase in new buyer demand as the property market continues to recover following a period of high interest rates and expensive mortgages in recent years.

New property listings were up 9% compared with the same point in 2024, while sales agreed were up 7%, it added.

Since the beginning of April, available listings have risen to a ten-year high, it continued, and at the end of the month were 13% ahead of the same point last year.

In the rental market, meanwhile, there continues to be an “imbalance” between supply and demand, with rental prices continuing to grow.

Rightmove said there were an average of 11 inquiries per available property in the period, lower than the equivalent period in 2024, but still double pre-pandemic levels.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said: “We’re pleased to have started 2025 with good financial, operational and strategic momentum.

“In particular, we’re making strong strides forwards in delivering new tools and products to make the property journey smoother for both consumers and our partners.

“In the current uncertain global climate, our UK-focused, subscription-based and B2B-oriented (business-to-business) business model means that we are comparatively well insulated from the volatility that some other companies and industries are having to contend with.”