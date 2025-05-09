Princess Royal in Guernsey for events marking 80th anniversary of liberation

The Princess Royal has visited Guernsey to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Bailiwick.

Anne, who was accompanied on the trip by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, attended a parade at St Peter Port seafront and gave a reading during a service at Town Church.

The Princess Royal joined local dignitaries for events on Guernsey (Aaron Chown/PA)

The parish church holds the annual Liberation Day service which was attended by veterans, visiting German and French officials, emergency service representatives and members of the public.

Anne met school children during the visit and also viewed the Liberation Trail exhibition.

Anne viewed the Liberation Trail exhibition during her visit (Aaron Chown/PA)

Between 1940 and 1945, the Channel Islands were occupied by German forces – the only part of the British Isles under German control during the Second World War.

German forces formally signed a declaration of surrender on May 9 in Guernsey and the nearby island of Sark was liberated the following day.