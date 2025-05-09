Man arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after death of 87-year-old

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of an 87-year-old man following a robbery.

Scotland Yard said police were called to Goodchild Road, Manor House, north London, to a report of a robbery at about 5.53pm on Tuesday.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the elderly man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man died on Thursday and his family have been informed.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery, a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which very sadly resulted in an innocent man dying.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”

Assistant Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads local policing in the area, said: “We know many people will be very concerned by what has happened and while we have a man in custody, local patrols have been stepped up.

“If you have any concerns please do speak to those officers. A man has lost his life in a tragic way and our thoughts remain with his family.”