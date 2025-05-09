King joins world and religious leaders in congratulating new Pope Leo XIV

The King has joined world and religious leaders in congratulating the new Pope Leo XIV on the pontiff’s first full day as leader of the Catholic Church.

The first ever American pontiff’s election has drawn good wishes from US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Charles sent a private message of congratulations to the new Pope, Buckingham Palace said (Ben Whitley/PA)

The 267th pope’s first public appearance in Rome on Thursday following the secret conclave meeting of cardinals prompted an outpouring of joy from the huge crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace said the King sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election.

Charles sent his and the Queen’s most sincere good wishes for his pontificate, a palace spokesperson added.

The King had developed a strong bond with Pope Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis over the years, and met him in-person again not long before the Church leader’s death last month.

Sir Keir described the election of a new Pope as a “deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally” while the Church of England’s current most senior bishop said he looks forward to “working with” the new Pope.

US President Donald Trump said the Pope’s election is an exciting time for America (Niall Carson/PA)

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said: “As Anglicans we give thanks for his call to Christians to be bridge-builders across the divisions of our world, and the divisions that continue to exist between churches.”

The election of the new Pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, from Chicago, has been hailed an honour and exciting time for the US by Mr Trump.

Posting on his Truth Social platform about the 69-year-old pontiff, Mr Trump said: “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Mr Trump drew criticism over the weekend after sharing an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself dressed as the pope on social media.

Meanwhile, US vice president JD Vance, who converted to Catholicism as an adult, congratulated the new Pope, saying “I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!”

Pope Leo previously shared posts on social media that were critical of the Trump administration, including in February sharing an opinion piece which chastised the US vice president as wrong about some aspects of Christian teaching.