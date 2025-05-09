Iranian man, 31, fourth to be arrested in ‘foreign power threat’ terror probe

A fourth Iranian man suspected of “foreign power threat activity” has been arrested as part of a terror probe, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 31-year-old Iranian was arrested in north-west London under the National Security Act 2023 on Friday morning.

Three other Iranian men were detained on Saturday in connection with the same counter-terrorism policing operation.

The investigation is not linked to the arrest of five Iranians suspected of reportedly plotting a terror attack targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

Following Friday’s arrest, searches were carried out at two addresses in north-west London, Scotland Yard said, with inquiries said to be “ongoing”.

The three other men arrested, aged 39, 44, and 55, can be held until Saturday May 17 after warrants of further detention were granted on Friday, the force added.

Under section 27 the National Security Act, officers can arrest without a warrant anyone they suspect is “involved in foreign power threat activity”.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons on Tuesday the two operations that took place were some of “the largest counter state threats and counter-terrorism actions we have seen in recent times”.

Mr Jarvis said: “I can confirm to the House that these are the first Iranian nationals arrested under the National Security Act.”

Iran was the first foreign power to be listed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs) earlier this year, aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence.

It means anyone who is directed by the regime to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison once the scheme comes into force in July.

In October last year, the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, said authorities had stopped 20 state-backed plots hatched by Iran in the UK since 2022.

Four of the men held over the separate terror plot probe remain in custody after warrants of further detention until Saturday May 10 were secured on Monday.

The four: a 29-year-old man in the Swindon area; a 46-year-old man in west London; a 29-year-old man in the Stockport area; and a 40-year-old man in the Rochdale area, were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

And a fifth, a 24-year-old man in the Manchester area, was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act before being bailed with conditions to an unspecified date in May.