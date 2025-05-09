Head of ONS steps down over ‘health issues’ amid criticism of data flaws

Britain’s most senior statistician has stepped down citing “ongoing health issues”, amid criticism over flaws in recent economic data.

Sir Ian Diamond confirmed he has resigned as head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS) with immediate effect.

Sir Ian led the organisation for the past five years, including overseeing important data-gathering following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the ONS over the past five-and-a-half years and I have been immensely proud of the prominent role that independent statistics and data have played in informing the critical decisions of the day.

“Unfortunately I have made the decision that, due to ongoing health issues, I am unable to give the commitment to the role of national statistician that I would like to and feel that it is the right time for somebody else to pick up the baton.”

It comes amid criticism from politicians and Bank of England officials over potential inaccuracies in some of the ONS’s economic data, particularly its labour market survey data.

The organisation has previously said it is overhauling its regular jobs survey due to concerns over the reliability of data.

The ONS’s labour force survey is the UK’s official measure of how many people are in work, but response rates have plummeted and the public body has been forced to rework the survey as a result.

It has indicated it will switch to a new model by 2027, despite officials in Government and the Bank of England using the data in decision-making.

In February, Sir Ian also said he had been forced to make £34 million in efficiencies in recent years, while facing “a number of inflationary pressures”.

The UK Statistics Authority said Emma Rourke, deputy national statistician for health, population and methods, will take his place until “longer term arrangements” are agreed.