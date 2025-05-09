Catholics flock to Westminster Cathedral to offer thanks for new pope

Worshippers outside Westminster Cathedral are praying the new pope will be “a person of the people” as they welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Many Catholics were drawn to the central London cathedral on Friday to offer thanks following the announcement of the American-born pontiff’s election.

Tina Madako, 50, from London, said: “We’re happy that God has made his choice. We’ll continue to pray for him that the Holy Spirit will lead him.

“I hope that he helps the poor – nobody can change him. He’s working for Him, not for any individuals.”

She added: “There’s a lot of atrocities going on in the world. We hope that people will allow him to do what God wants him to do.”

Adrian McLoughlin, 80, a pensioner from London, said: “It’s given the Catholic religion publicity again – but this time it’s positive.

“Francis demonstrated humility and generosity and not having a terrific ego.

“This other pope is American – this may drift us towards peace.”

“Everyone is only after the pound or the dollar, nothing else. Maybe we can rescind it a bit – enough is enough.”

John Haworth, 75, a retired doctor from Bristol, said he was surprised by how quickly the decision was made: “I thought it might go on a little bit longer.

“I think it is an interesting title of Leo – going back, I guess, to Leo the Great.”

Reflecting on Pope Francis, he said: “I thought Francis was an inspiration – a person of people and of the world, and looked after the marginalised, the poor, the climate – exactly the position the Church should be taking.”

“I would like the new pope to continue with love for the people, to be a person of the people and for the people – rather than being a hierarchy that dictates to the people.”

Antonin Thibault, 23, a student from Montreal, Canada, said the new pope should follow Pope Francis’s “strong position about capitalism and government”.

“He still influences people by giving them values and hope about war and conflict, so he has a significant role and should use it,” he said.

Kelly Hunter, 22, also from Montreal, added: “I think it’s sad because his passing is still a death.

“I hope there will be more influence with this new pope and more people try to understand Catholicism.”