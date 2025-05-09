British Airways owner IAG buys 32 new Boeing planes from US amid trade deal

British Airways’ parent company has bought 32 new Boeing planes from the US, following the country’s trade agreement with the UK on Thursday.

International Airlines Group (IAG) confirmed the order of the Boeing 787-10 aircraft for its BA fleet, alongside 21 Airbus planes for its other airlines on Friday morning.

The US and the UK said they had struck what Sir Keir Starmer called a “historic” deal on Thursday, which saw American import taxes on British goods like cars and steel either slashed or removed completely.

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday that plane engines and other aeroplane parts would also be excluded from trade tariffs as part of the trade deal.

“We’ve agreed to let Rolls-Royce engines and those kinds of plane parts come over tariff-free,” he said.

He told reporters that an unnamed British airline had agreed to buy 10 billion US dollars (£7.56 billion) of Boeing planes as the trade deal was agreed.

IAG did not confirm how much it had paid for the planes in its Friday announcement.

Chief executive Luis Gallego said the order was a “milestone” for the conglomerate and would “strengthen our core markets” over the next decade.

The Boeing order marks an early sign of reduced trade friction between the two countries, after President Donald Trump slapped at least 10% import tariffs on all British goods at the start of April.

IAG said the Boeing planes would be powered by American General Electric engines, while the Airbus craft will have British-made Rolls-Royce engines.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks on the phone to US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

The aviation industry has been pushing the Trump administration to allow aircraft and other parts to be either wholly or partially exempt from the worldwide tariff regime.

The Thursday trade deal between the two countries means US import taxes that had threatened to cripple British carmakers were cut from 27.5% to 10%, while a 25% tariff on steel has also been removed entirely.

It will see the blanket 10% tariff imposed on imports by Mr Trump as part of his sweeping “liberation day” announcement remaining in place, but talks are ongoing in a UK effort to ease them.

Also on Friday, IAG said it had seen “some recent softness” in economy ticket sales by US holidaymakers in recent months.

However, it said it had seen “strength” in premium tickets like business class, which mitigated those effects.

Mr Gallego said: “We continue to see resilient demand for air travel across all our markets, particularly in the premium cabins and despite the macroeconomic uncertainty.”