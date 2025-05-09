Augustine priest hails ‘icing on the cake’ as one of their own becomes Pope

An Augustinian parish is rejoicing as the new Pope shares their spiritual heritage.

Father Gabriel Hassan, parish priest at St Monica’s Church in Hoxton, east London, said the election of Pope Leo XIV was especially meaningful to Augustinian Catholics across the world.

“Just like any other Catholic, we’re delighted to have a new pope after the passing of Pope Francis,” he told the PA news agency.

“Personally, being an Augustinian priest, it’s the icing on the cake.”

“The Holy Spirit works in a very mysterious way – before his election, he was the only Augustinian cardinal at this conclave.

“We don’t root for candidates, we pray for the cardinals to be led by the Holy Spirit, but many of us were very happy to see he was selected.”

The Augustinians are a Catholic religious order founded on the teachings of St Augustine.

Many practitioners hail from the Philippines, the United States, Nigeria and parts of Latin America.

Father Hassan said the order had a long and rich history, but it was rare to see one of their own elevated to the highest role in the Church.

He recalled meeting the new Pope as a young seminarian in Nigeria around 16 years ago when he was just 26.

“He was the general superior of the Augustinians at the time, and I was a student in Jos,” he said.

“He was very soft spoken.

“One thing I will say about him, he was a great listener, he has empathy, and a deep love for the Church.”

Since the news broke, Father Hassan said the phones at his parish have not stopped ringing.

“People are so delighted to be associated with this parish. There’s a real feeling of joy, pride and prayer.”