Westminster Abbey service to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

The sacrifices of Second World War veterans and their generation will be commemorated during a national service of thanksgiving marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The King and Queen will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, veterans and others at Westminster Abbey to recognise the milestone.

On May 8 1945 the nation celebrated Victory in Europe (VE) Day with church bells ringing out across the country and people gathering to revel in the end of hostilities, with crowds famously gathering outside Buckingham Palace calling for King George VI.

VE Day celebrations in the East End of London (PA)

After almost six years of fighting against Hitler’s Nazi regime peace was declared, with only the conflict against Japan to be concluded.

During the service 10-year-old Alexander Churchill, the great-great-grandson of wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, will light a candle of peace as young members of the congregation hand out white roses to Second World War veterans.

After a national two-minute silence is observed, Charles and William will lay wreaths of seasonal flowers, which would have been in bloom in May 1945, at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The King will do so on behalf of the nation and the Commonwealth, and William for the veterans and the wartime generation, with 99-year-old Ken Hay, who served in the 4th Dorset infantry regiment, at their side.

Members of the royal family observe the national anthem after watching the VE Day RAF flypast (Aaron Chown/PA)

At the end of the service, the tune of We’ll Meet Again made famous by forces sweetheart the late Dame Vera Lynn will be heard.

Outside the abbey Kate will join Camilla and other royals in laying flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial in tribute to all victims of war and oppression as the proceedings draw to a close.

Four days of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day will culminate on Thursday evening with a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade attended by the King and Queen, with performances by The Darkness, Toploader, and classical singer Sir Willard White.