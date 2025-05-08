VE Day marked with events across Northern Ireland

The 80th anniversary of VE Day is being marked with events across Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn described an opportunity to remember the “huge sacrifice made by that great generation” at the end of the Second World War in Europe.

On Wednesday night, some landmark buildings in Belfast were lit up to mark VE Day, including Belfast City Hall in red, as well as Parliament Buildings in blue.

Later on Thursday, beacons will be lit across a number of locations including Bangor, Newtownards, Lisburn, Armagh, Enniskillen, Coleraine, Londonderry and Coleraine.

Mr Benn took part in a number of visits across the region.

He officially opened a special Second World War exhibition at Antrim Castle Gardens, before travelling to the Ulster Aviation Society, where he met veteran Fred Jennings.

He also visited the NI War Memorial Museum, which focuses on Northern Ireland’s role in the Second World War and the impact that the war had on its people, and attended a Service of Remembrance at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh.

Mr Benn said the cost of peace must never be forgotten.

“VE Day 80 is our opportunity to remember and to honour the extraordinary courage of that great generation of World War Two veterans,” he said.

“Today should remind us all that the cost of peace must never be forgotten.

“As we hear the stories of those who served and express our profound gratitude to them, let us remember that it was their sacrifice that enabled us to live in peace and freedom.”