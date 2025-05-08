US-UK trade deal must be on ‘right terms’, says Swinney

Any trade deal between the US and UK must be on the “right terms”, John Swinney has said.

The First Minister said the right kind of deal would be a welcome alternative to the “enormous economic damage” of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Mr Swinney’s comments came ahead of what the US president has called a “major trade deal” to be announced on Thursday.

Car, steel and aluminium exports to the US currently come under a 25% tariff, while the crucial export of Scotch whisky comes under a 10% tariff.

During a visit to a primary school in Edinburgh on Thursday morning, Mr Swinney was asked if the upcoming trade deal vindicates Sir Keir Starmer’s approach of seeking to build bridges with the Trump administration.

He told the PA news agency: “I think anybody’s observation would be that a trade deal would be an advantage if we could secure one, as long as it’s on the right terms.”

He said he would wait to see the details of the proposals coming later in the day.

Mr Swinney added: “Certainly as an alternative to the enormous economic damage being applied as a consequence of the tariffs, a trade deal which is in our interests would be beneficial.

“But we will have to wait until we scrutinise the detail to determine whether any proposed trade deal is actually in our interests.”

Trade tariffs have already hit industries such as manufacturing, he said, while the Scotch whisky industry has been “significantly impacted”.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government would assess any “negative effect” stemming from the US’s requests of the UK in the deal.