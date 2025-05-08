UK announces fresh wave of Russia sanctions ahead of military coalition meeting

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia as he said the UK will “do everything in our power to destroy” President Vladimir Putin’s shadow fleet.

Officials have said the Government will take action against up to 100 oil tankers that have been carrying cargo in defiance of sanctions.

It comes as the Prime Minister is in Norway for a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a military coalition of 10 European nations, where they are expected to announce further support for Ukraine.

Number 10 has said that Friday’s package will target vessels that have carried more than 24 billion US dollars worth of cargo since the start of last year.

Downing Street has also said that ships in the shadow fleet have damaged critical infrastructure through what it referred to as “reckless seafaring”, referring to reported damage to an undersea cable in the Baltic Sea.

Sir Keir said that every step that increases pressure on Moscow and works towards peace for Ukraine “is another step towards security and prosperity in the UK”.

He added: “The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated, that is why we will do everything in our power to destroy his shadow fleet operation, starve his war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives.

“My Government will safeguard working people from paying the price from the costly threat Putin’s fleet poses to UK critical national infrastructure and the environment.”

The JEF is a military coalition of mostly northern and eastern European nations, and has been operational since 2018.

As well as the UK, other members of the JEF include Nordic nations such as Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland, as well as the Baltic states and the Netherlands.

The UK announced an earlier package of sanctions on Russia the last time JEF leaders met in December 2024.

At Friday’s meeting, the leaders are expected to announce further support for Ukraine’s armed forces through training exercises and other programmes that will help JEF nations to learn from Kyiv’s battlefield experiences.