‘Thoroughly evil’ man jailed for murdering partner

A man who plied his partner with cocaine and then fatally strangled her on the night she planned to end their relationship has been jailed for life and told he will spend a minimum of 35 years behind bars.

Kieron Goodwin, 33, denied killing 29-year-old Olivia Wood but was found guilty of murder after a five-week trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Goodwin was also convicted of 15 other offences against Ms Wood and three other women.

These included rape, assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and intentional strangulation.

Judge Martin Picton imposed a mandatory life sentence for murder and nine other concurrent life sentences for the sexual offences.

“Not withstanding the murder of Olivia Wood, you are clearly highly dangerous,” he said.

“You are a highly manipulative, deviant misogynist and selfish narcissist and a thoroughly evil individual.

“The term evil is thoroughly deserved in your case.”

The court heard that Goodwin had been in a relationship with Ms Wood for less than three months when he strangled her in July last year.

Olivia Wood, 29, was murdered by her partner, Kieron Goodwin, 33 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

It followed a campaign of physical and psychological abuse in which Goodwin threatened to harm himself, forcing Ms Wood to take time off work.

WhatsApp messages also showed he tried to pressure her into having sex with another man, despite her repeatedly refusing.

She also transferred him more than £6,000 to help pay his bills, which he spent on cocaine.

In the early hours of July 30, Goodwin made a 999 call to the ambulance service reporting that Ms Wood was not breathing, and she was taken to hospital.

Police were called 10 minutes after paramedics arrived at his flat where concerns were raised about her injuries.

During the police investigation, a packed suitcase and bags filled with Ms Wood’s clothes and toiletries was found.

Goodwin was also convicted of 15 other offences against Ms Wood and three other women (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The court was told this suggested she was planning to leave.

The jury was told Goodwin used to ply the women with drugs, threaten to send compromising photos to friends, family or work colleagues and report them to the police.

He made them hand over tens of thousands of pounds which he used to fund his cocaine habit and lifestyle while also threatening to harm himself if anyone rejected him in any way.

Goodwin, of Portway, Frome admitted controlling and coercive behaviour against each of the victims, but denied the other offences, claiming the women had consented to the sexual activity.