Sunken superyacht Bayesian to be raised from seabed within two weeks

The superyacht of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, which sank off the coast of Sicily last year, will be raised from the seabed within two weeks, salvage teams have said.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the 56-metre (184ft) Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island on August 19.

It was previously confirmed that recovery work would begin this month after Italian authorities approved a detailed salvage plan.

British marine consultancy TMC Marine will oversee a specialist consortium, led by Dutch-based companies Hebo, a maritime services company from Rotterdam, and SMIT Salvage, with support from Italian specialists.

Mike Lynch with his daughter Hannah. Both died when the Bayesian sank (Family Handout/PA)

About 70 specialist personnel have been mobilised to Sicily from across Europe to work on the recovery operation.

In an update on Thursday, the team said on-site preparations were advancing on schedule and that “significant progress” had been made over the past five days.

Hebo Lift 2, a multi-purpose floating barge equipped with diving and remotely-operated underwater vehicle systems and a support tug, arrived at the site, near the port of the fishing village Porticello, on Saturday.

A detailed analysis of the Bayesian and the surrounding seabed has since confirmed there has been no change to the superyacht’s condition since the previous inspection, meaning plans to raise the vessel can now go ahead.

Work to move the Bayesian into an upright position and lift it to the surface will begin in about 10 to 12 days, subject to suitable weather and sea conditions.

Sea water will then be pumped out of the vessel before it is transferred to port.

Before the Bayesian is raised it will be held in position by steel slings, as salvage workers detach the vessel’s extensive rigging and 72m (236ft) mast, thought to be one of the tallest in the world.

These will then be stored on the seabed and recovered after the team has recovered the ship’s hull, which investigators say is a primary source of evidence.

No pollution from the yacht has so far been reported, as oil screens, oil booms and specialist drones monitoring conditions on site and underwater take place to secure its tank vents and openings.

The 5,695-gross-tonne Hebo Lift 10, said to be one of the most powerful maritime cranes in Europe, with a lifting height of 83.2m (273ft), left Palermo on Thursday and will work alongside Hebo Lift 2 to support preparations for the recovery effort.

Marcus Cave, head of naval architecture and a director of TMC Marine, said: “Having assembled these impressive salvage vessels and crew, which provide us with key lifting and other capabilities, we are now making good progress on site.

“A thorough assessment of the vessel and location has confirmed that Bayesian remains intact on the seabed. This means that our salvage methodology and environmental protection plan are still appropriate.

“We can now progress with the work to separate the rigging, mast, anchor and other associated equipment, as we systematically progress towards the ultimate safe lifting and recovery operations.”

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London, and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the firm to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.