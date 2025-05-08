‘Small but positive’ rise in retail footfall as sunny April encourages shoppers

Retailers have seen a “small but positive” increase in shoppers as the sunniest April on record enticed consumers into stores, figures suggest.

Figures for March and April – which cancel out distortions due to this year’s late Easter – indicate high street footfall increased by 0.2% on last year, while visits to retail parks were up 2.7%, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic.

But shopping centre visits fell by 0.7%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Adjusting for the late fall of Easter this year, footfall across March and April showed a small but positive trend, with retail parks continuing to perform the strongest out of all locations.

“This reflected the unseasonally warm and bright weather right across the UK. Retailers will be hoping this momentum continues into the summer months.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic, said: “The combination of Easter trading and the sunniest April on record helped entice consumers back into stores.

“Looking at March and April together however, the overall picture for the UK is more balanced, with footfall across the two months up just 0.2% year-on-year.

“While this suggests that April’s gains largely offset March’s dip, it also highlights the importance of sustained engagement beyond seasonal peaks. Retailers will now be looking to build on this momentum as we move into the summer months.”