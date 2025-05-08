Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing inside city centre bank

A man has been charged with the murder of a bank customer in Derby city centre.

Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, of Mickleover in Derby, has been charged with murdering 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal, who died after a stabbing inside Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street on May 6, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Cabdiraxmaan will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A second man, in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released with no further action, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

In a statement, Samanatha Shallow, deputy chief crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal.

“Mr Johal died after a stabbing inside Lloyd’s bank in St Peter’s Street, Derby, after 2.30pm on Tuesday, 6 May.

“Haybe Nur Cabdiraxmaan, 47, from Mickleover in Derby has been charged with his murder.

“He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 May.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Johal at this time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Johal, who was said to have been known to friends as Danny, was pronounced dead at the scene after the emergency services were called at around 2.35pm on Tuesday.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph on Wednesday, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew Mr Johal, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”

Anyone with information should contact the police quoting the reference 25*260624.