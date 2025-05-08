In Pictures: Nation gives thanks to veterans on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Commemorations and thanksgiving services have been held across the country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

On May 8 1945, the nation celebrated Victory in Europe (VE) Day with church bells ringing out and people gathering to revel in the end of the Second World War.

Scotland’s National Piper Louise Marshall playing a lament to the fallen at dawn on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s National Piper Louise Marshall playing a lament to the fallen at dawn (Jane Barlow/PA)

The programme for the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

A service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey, with veterans and dignitaries among the congregation.

Members of the royal family attended, including the King, the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Politicians from across the spectrum also joined the commemoration, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch joined by former prime ministers including Lord David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Charles and Camilla attended the service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch were among the political attendees at the thanksgiving service (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Former prime minister Lord David Cameron and his wife Samantha arrive at Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A two-minute silence was held at noon and the King and Prince of Wales laid wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The floral tributes were made of seasonal flowers, including pink, white and peach roses, which would have been found in bloom 80 years ago on May 8 1945.

A view of the wreath which will be laid by the Prince of Wales (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The wreaths, with handwritten notes, have been made up using seasonal flowers that would have been in bloom in May 1945 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A view of the wreath which will be laid by the King (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Events are taking place across the country, with services at war memorials and cenotaphs nationwide.

Ian Paisley Jr., Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP observe the two-minute silence at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph (Liam McBurney/PA)

People stood to observe a nationwide two-minute silence across the country (Jacob King/PA)

A veteran at the Cenotaph on Paragon Square in Hull, at a memorial event hosted by the Royal British Legion (Danny Lawson/PA)

People observe a two-minute silence at Glasgow Central Station (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A knitted postbox topper in Tallington, Lincolnshire, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Veterans attended the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, which hosted a remembrance service and special tea party.

RAF veterans Kathleen, 101, and Roy Lawrence, 101, who have been married for 74 years, at the National Memorial Arboretum, ahead of a memorial event hosted by the Royal British Legion (Jacob King/PA)

WW2 veteran Donald Rose, 110, attended the event at the National Memorial Arboretum (Jacob King/PA)