Environment Secretary accuses Tories of trying to ‘weaponise’ farmer deaths

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has accused his Conservative opposite number of trying to “weaponise” farmer deaths, as he faced calls to resign over inheritance tax changes.

Tory shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins told the Commons there is still time for ministers to change their policy, which she described as “the family farm tax”.

From April 2026, farmers who previously did not have to pay inheritance tax on their agricultural property face a new effective rate of 20%.

The first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property, such as farmland, would not be taxed.

To mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day, Ms Atkins thanked “those women and men who formed the Land Army to feed our troops and our nation”.

She continued: “Many of their descendants still farm the same fields they did in the war, but this tradition is under threat from this Government.

“Before Christmas, I warned the Secretary of State that a farmer had taken their own life because they were so worried about the family farm tax. He responded with anger and later stopped the Farming Resilience Fund which helped farmers with mental ill health.

“This week, I have received the devastating news that several more farmers have taken their own lives because of the family farm tax.

“This is the Secretary of State’s legacy, but he can change it because it is not yet law. Will he set out these tragedies to the Prime Minister (Sir Keir Starmer), demand that Labour policy is changed, or offer, on a point of principle, his resignation?”

Mr Reed replied: “Can I express my regret that the shadow secretary of state would seek to politicise personal tragedy in this way?

“I think it’s immensely regrettable that she would seek to do that. None of us can know for sure what happens in matters of personal tragedy, but I think it’s beneath her, actually, to try to weaponise it in the way that she has done.

“This Government takes the issues of mental health very, very seriously indeed.

Shadow environment, food and rural affairs secretary Victoria Atkins (PA)

“That is why we are setting up mental health hubs in every community so that we can support farmers and others who are suffering from mental health, which I would again gently remind her a problem that escalated during her time in office as secretary of state for health where she failed to address the problems people are facing.”

Ms Atkins later said the Government’s planning system rule changes feature “the removal of our ancient property rights first enshrined in the Magna Carta”.

She referred to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which if agreed to would give Natural England the power to buy land if it is taking a “conservation measure”.

Ms Atkins said the public body would be able to buy land for “undefined environmental reasons”, and added: “They can seize not just agricultural land but also our constituents’ gardens, and they don’t even have to pay market value for it.

“Will the Secretary of State now commit to an amendment in the Bill to save our constituents’ gardens, or is this ‘Labour’s garden grab’?”

Mr Reed replied this was a “complete misrepresentation of the truth” and urged Ms Atkins to “stick to the facts”.

– The Samaritans can be contacted anonymously on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org.