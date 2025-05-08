Bank murder accused aided by interpreter during court appearance

A 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a bank customer in Derby city centre.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur is charged with murdering Gurvinder Singh Johal, who died after a stabbing inside Lloyds bank in St Peter’s Street on Tuesday.

Nur spoke through a Somali interpreter, who attended the hearing at Derby Magistrates’ Court via a video-link, to confirm his name and date of birth and to tell the judge hearing the case: “I don’t know where I live – somewhere there.”

The scene in St Peter’s Street, Derby, on Wednesday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The defendant, who was arrested at an address in Western Road, Normanton, Derby, appeared in the dock dressed in grey jogging bottoms and a round-necked sweatshirt.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Stephen Flint told Nur: “I must send your case to Derby Crown Court.

“The next hearing will be on Friday the 9th of May. Tomorrow a Crown Court judge will decide what happens next in this case.”

The judge also offered his condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr Johal.

Mr Johal, who was 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were alerted at around 2.35pm on Tuesday.

A second man, in his 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released with no further action, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

In a statement, Samanatha Shallow, deputy chief crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mr Johal was said to have been known to friends as Danny.

In a tribute given to the Derby Telegraph on Wednesday, councillor Ajit Atwal, leader of the Lib Dem group on Derby City Council, who knew Mr Johal, said: “He was a good businessman and nothing was ever too much trouble for him. He was humble, quiet and a kind guy and would always go above and beyond for everyone.

“His family are devastated and cannot understand what has happened.”