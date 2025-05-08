Arrivals may need better English as part of migration crackdown, suggests No 10

The Government will crack down on record high levels of migration in a forthcoming document, No 10 has suggested, amid reports migrants will need a higher standard of English to work in the UK.

The immigration White Paper is expected to be published next week and is likely to include measures aimed at reducing net migration into the UK, which stood at 728,000 in 2024.

Sir Keir Starmer is aiming to counter the rise of Reform UK with a tougher approach to migration in the wake of his party’s local election losses.

Migrants may have to learn a higher standard of English to work in the UK and wait for longer before they can settle permanently as part of the White Paper’s reforms, newspaper reports have suggested.

Downing Street would not directly comment on the reports, but insisted ministers were “focused on bringing down the last government’s record high levels of migration and tackling the causes behind it”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: “Our upcoming immigration White Paper will set out a package of measures to do exactly that.

“I am not to speculate on the details of the White Paper in this stage, obviously, but proficiency and language and being able to communicate are of course essential parts of integration.”

Elsewhere, Antonia Romeo, the chief civil servant at the Home Office, would not speculate on what was in the White Paper as she appeared before a committee of MPs.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee, the Home Office permanent secretary said: “I would like to say that the immigration White Paper, which aims to join up skills, immigration and the labour market requirements – so a very important way of thinking about immigration in the context of what is needed in the labour market – is going to be published shortly.

“So at that point, it might be better to have to give more detail on what you have just mentioned, should it be in the paper.”

Among the strict new measures under consideration is raising English language proficiency required by migrants applying for a UK work visa, according to The Times.

They would in future be required to have the equivalent of a foreign language A-level standard of English, rather than the GCSE standard currently required, the newspaper said.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times (FT) reported that migrants will be required to wait as long as 10 years before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

Most migrants who come to Britain on time-limited work visas can currently make an application for indefinite leave to remain after five years.

This paves the way for them to apply for benefits and the path towards UK citizenship.

The wait could be extended to 10 years if migrants have spent too much time outside the UK since arriving or if there are questions about their financial status, the FT said.

Similar plans to extend the waiting period for indefinite leave to remain were set out by the Conservatives on Tuesday.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp claimed the Government had “resorted to trying to rip off parts of Conservative migration policy”.

The Government has “realised the Conservatives were right all along – but apparently haven’t had the courage to bring forward our plans in full”, he claimed.

Mr Philp added: “We will always work to put the national interest first. If Labour were serious about doing the same, they would back our other proposals such as dis-applying the Human Rights Act and deporting all foreign criminals.”

The Tories’ “Deportation Bill” and Labour’s plans to toughen its migration response come as both parties aim to win back voters from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The party, which has positioned itself as tough on migration, won hundreds of local council seats and wrested control of the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary constituency from Labour on May 1.

Official figures show net migration has soared since the UK left the EU in January 2020, reaching a record high of 903,000 in the year to June 2023 before falling back slightly to 728,000 in the following year.