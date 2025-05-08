Archbishop calls for peace in Europe as King leads nation marking VE Day

The King heard calls for peace to return to Europe as he led the nation in commemorating servicemen and women whose efforts helped end the Second World War 80 years ago.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, voiced his concerns about the state of the continent during a service marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and warned that the “good” resulting from the conflict to defeat Hitler’s regime was “under threat”.

The King and the Prince of Wales honoured the sacrifices of those who served in the Second World War by laying wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at the start of the poignant Westminster Abbey service.

A handwritten message signed by Charles in his floral tribute said, “We will never forget,” while William and Kate signed a hand-penned note left in the prince’s wreath that read: “For those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

“We will remember them.”

The Princess of Wales was among royal women, including the Queen, who left floral tributes after the Abbey event at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial in the church grounds, which recognises civilian victims of war and oppression.

The Princess of Wales lays a wreath at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial at Westminster Abbey after a service marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Julian Simmonds/The Telegraph)

Some of the nation’s remaining elderly Second World War veterans were central to the service, with 99-year-old Ken Hay, who served with the 4th Dorset infantry regiment, in his wheelchair by the side of Charles and William as the Abbey observed a national two-minute silence.

The senior royals and other members of the monarchy met some of the veterans in the nave at the end of the service, with William warmly placing his hand on one elderly man’s shoulder and Kate crouched down to meet one woman in a wheelchair, holding her hand as she chatted.

With Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine still making headlines, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said in his address: “Today, on this 80th anniversary, we give thanks for those whose sacrifice made our victory possible. We pray again for peace in Europe.

The royals met with veterans after the service (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We salute those who were so committed to the ideas and ideals they fought to uphold, that in the post-war era rebuilt the world to reflect those beliefs.

“From the National Health Service to the United Nations itself, we strove to build a world that shows how we belong to one another and have responsibilities to each other across boundaries of class, race and nation.

“Those first outpourings of joy on the first VE day led to something good, because in our opposition of what was worst in us, we discovered what was best.

“All this good is under threat in our world today.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales honoured the sacrifices of those who served (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Europe’s major nations, including the UK, are planning on stepping up spending on their armed forces in response to the changing world order ushered in by US President Donald Trump.

Russia is seen as a growing threat in eastern Europe and there is economic uncertainty for many nations coming to terms with America’s new tariffs.

The congregation heard Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill’s radio broadcast announcing the end of hostilities on May 8 1945, which concluded with the words “long live the cause of freedom”.

During the service Alexander Churchill, 10, the great-great-grandson of the wartime leader, lit the VE Day candle of peace and in a moving moment six young members of the congregation handed out white roses, carried in wicker baskets, to veterans seated in the nave.

Young people wait to hand out white roses during a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Aaron Chown/PA)

Second World War artefacts including a child’s gas mask, sailor’s cap and an air raid warden’s helmet, representing the armed forces and the Home Front, were processed through the abbey.

The familiar wartime song The White Cliffs Of Dover was sung by Zizi Strallen and the tune We’ll Meet Again, made famous by forces sweetheart the late Dame Vera Lynn, was heard as the service drew to a close.

Among the guests were the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who read the lesson.

Service chiefs were sat in the congregation, as were a series of former prime ministers – Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and David Cameron.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer lay flowers at the Innocent Victims’ Memorial, following a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Peter Kent, a 100-year-old Normandy D-Day veteran from Westminster, shared his memories of the war, having served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Adventurer.

The centenarian, who was not part of the abbey service but watched events from outside, said: “So many young boys got killed, so many dead bodies on the beach – it was just a big waste of life.

“It was terrible.”

The father of two and former theatre worker said it “means a lot” to see people still honouring those who served.

“We wouldn’t have the freedom we have today if it wasn’t for those men.”