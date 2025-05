William pays tribute to ‘immense sacrifices’ of rangers after fatal attack

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to rangers and the “immense sacrifices” they make to safeguard nature after two scouts died in an attack in a Mozambique reserve.

Anti-poaching scouts Domingos Daude and Fernando Paolo Wirsone were killed in the attack in the Niassa Special Reserve last week, according to William’s United for Wildlife (UFW) organisation – which combats the illegal trafficking of animals.

Ranger Mario Cristovao was injured and a further two scouts remain unaccounted for.

In a personally signed message on X, William called their jobs “one of the most dangerous” in the world.

“This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world,” he said.

“The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W”

He reposted a UFW statement which said: “Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and colleagues of Domingos and Fernando as well as the severely injured scout Mario Cristovao who we hope makes a full recovery.

“Our thoughts are also with the families of the two scouts that remain unaccounted for, we pray for their safe return and know the team in Niassa are doing everything possible to find them.

“Rangers are on the frontline of nature protection, and these devastating acts of violence are a stark reminder of the grave danger these individuals face on a daily basis.

“This highlights the critical need to increase our efforts to support the crucial work of nature’s guardians.”

In November last year, the prince announced a new life insurance cover for rangers who safeguard Africa’s wildlife.

In his keynote speech at the UFW summit, William described the workers as “guardians of our planet’s most precious resources” as he outlined the five-year Ranger Welfare and Standards Initiative, providing 10,000 rangers working across Africa with access to the financial scheme.

He said: “Rangers are fundamental if we are to meet our global conservation targets for 2030 and prevent the dangerous tipping points that threaten our planet.

“These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources.”

The future king is royal patron of the Africa-based wildlife charity Tusk Trust and in 2022 he paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba who was shot and killed outside his home that year.