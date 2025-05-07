Wagatha Christie libel battle ruling a ‘relief’ – Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney has said she feels “relief” after a court ruled Rebekah Vardy must pay her at least £1.4 million in legal costs after the Wagatha Christie libel battle.

In a post on Instagram stories, Mrs Rooney wrote that Tuesday’s ruling on costs, which appeared to have brought the Wagatha legal battle to an end more than five years after the viral social media post at the heart of the dispute, had brought “closure for my family and I”.

Mrs Vardy sued Mrs Rooney at the High Court over alleged “very serious harm to her reputation” as a result of the latter’s October 2019 post, which claimed Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account was responsible for leaking information about her to The Sun newspaper.

After a seven-day trial, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in Mrs Rooney’s favour in July 2022, finding it was “likely” that Mrs Vardy’s agent, Caroline Watt, had passed information to The Sun and that Mrs Vardy “knew of and condoned this behaviour” and had “actively” engaged.

The two were then engaged in a battle over legal costs for almost three years, potentially culminating on Tuesday when a specialist costs court was told that Mrs Vardy had agreed to pay almost £1.2 million of Mrs Rooney’s legal costs, with a judge also ruling she must pay an additional £212,000.

Mrs Rooney must also pay Mrs Vardy a total of £135,097.50 in costs under the terms of court orders from 2024, which will be set off against what Mrs Vardy must pay.

Posting on social media on Wednesday evening, Mrs Rooney wrote: “The ruling yesterday in my favour finally brings this claim to an end, it’s a relief and brings closure for my family and I.

“Throughout this long process, I am grateful that the judgments have consistently gone my way.

“However, as I have always maintained, this claim did not need to be made or run for as long as it did.

“The time and money should have been put to better use.

“I want to thank my legal representative, management, friends and family for their guidance and constant support.

“Thanks also to the public and many well-wishers who have been in touch with such kind messages.

“This episode is not something that I ever wanted in my life.

“However, I am thankful for the way my family and team have dealt with it.

“We look forward to moving on with our lives.”

The case began in October 2019, when Mrs Rooney publicly claimed Mrs Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram profile – her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

Mrs Rooney wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

The case first went to court in November 2020, with a judge finding that Mrs Rooney’s post “clearly identified” Mrs Vardy as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust”.