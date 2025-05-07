Suspect bailed as police investigation into cruise ship death continues

A suspect arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 60-year-old man aboard a cruise ship has been released on bail while police inquiries continue into the death.

Hampshire Constabulary launched a homicide investigation after the man, who is from West Sussex, died on board the MSC Virtuosa while it was still in British waters on Saturday May 3.

A force spokesman said that a 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been released while the investigation continues.

He said: “Officers are continuing their inquiries into the death of a 60-year-old man from West Sussex on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened around 8.30pm on Saturday (May 3).

The incident took place on board the cruise ship MSC Virtuosa (Peter Byrne/PA)

“A 57-year-old man arrested as part of our inquiries has been released on bail.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”

The ship returned from Belgium to Southampton, Hampshire, on Monday.

It is understood that the deceased had been part of a stag party on board the ship.

The MSC Virtuosa is operated by MSC Cruises and has a capacity of 6,334 guests.

It was used for the filming of the Channel 5 crime drama The Good Ship Murder starring Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley.

And in October 2024, a woman died after going overboard from the 331-metre cruise ship while off the Channel Islands.