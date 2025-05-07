‘Shetland Bus’ convoy greeted with floating salute as it arrives in Lerwick

A convoy of ships that retraced a route used for secret operations during the Second World War has arrived in Shetland after sailing from Norway.

The Liberation Convoy, which followed the journey made by the so-called “Shetland Bus” during the war, was greeted with a floating salute as it arrived in Lerwick on Tuesday night.

The Shetland Bus vessels were used to smuggle special forces soldiers and secret agents from Shetland to Nazi-occupied Norway.

They also carried weapons, explosives and radios for the resistance movement and, on their return journeys, brought refugees and soldiers escaping from the Nazis.

The Hestmanden was part of the Shetland Bus convoy that arrived in Lerwick on Tuesday (Dave Donaldson/PA)

The recreation of events this year honoured the 80th anniversary of VE Day which will take place on May 8, with vessels firing water jets into the air in celebration of the historic victory in Europe.

The vessels included: the Hestmanden, the Erkna, the Andholmen, the Heland and the Arnefjord which were used for missions during the war.

Sailors described this week’s voyage as choppy, having left Bergen, Norway, early on Monday morning.

On board, passengers enjoyed champagne while a trumpet player heralded the arrival on Tuesday evening in Lerwick.

A passenger aboard one of the Norwegian vessels (Dave Donaldson/PA)

The convoy was organised by a group of volunteers, maritime enthusiasts, wartime historians, museums and various other groups.

The project was supported by the Norwegian ministry of defence, the Norwegian navy, the Norwegian-British Chamber of Commerce and a number of charitable foundations and companies.

Members of the public will be invited onboard the vessels for memorial services and events over the next few days.