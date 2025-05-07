Satchwell murder trial told timing of search for quicklime ‘extremely important’

The timing of a Google search for quicklime on a seized laptop is “extremely important”, the trial of a man accused of murdering his wife has heard.

The trial of Richard Satchwell, who is accused of the murder of his wife Tina, has heard that a search for the substance was found on a laptop seized from their Cork home by gardai in 2017.

Satchwell, 58, from Grattan Street in Youghal is accused of murdering Tina Satchwell at their home between March 19 and 20 2017.

Satchwell, who is originally from Leicester in England, denies murder.

He reported his wife missing on May 11 2017, weeks after the date he told police she had left their home.

On Wednesday, Detective Garda David Kelleher told the court a Google search for “quicklime” was made on Friday March 24 2017 at 9.08pm on a laptop seized from the Satchwell home in 2017, and seconds later a video was viewed that showed quicklime and water reacting.

He told the Central Criminal Court there are a number of uses for quicklime, including as a building material and as “an odour suppressant” in mass burials.

Defence barrister Brendan Grehan SC suggested that it was used on bodies to “help with the decomposition process”.

Mr Kelleher said the timing of the search was “extremely important”, around four days after Mrs Satchwell’s death, considering “what we know now about where Tina’s body was”.

Mrs Satchwell’s remains were found in a shallow grave beneath a concrete floor under a set of stairs in their home in October 2023.

Mr Kelleher also went through a number of emails sent from a RickieSat account and an International Monkey Rescue account and texts sent between Satchwell’s phone and an Airport 3 number.

He told the court Satchwell was attempting to purchase two marmoset monkeys, called Terry and Thelma, over a period two years, from 2015 to March 2017.

He said that Satchwell sent “significant” sums of money to a monkey rescue group that he agreed appeared to be a scam.

“The two monkeys never arrived,” he told the court.

On February 23 2017, at 6.05pm, the court heard an email from International Monkey Rescue was sent to RickieSat, and suggested they could “figure out the payment”.

A response from RickieSat on the same date, signed off as “Richard”, said that he had lost his job “over going all over Ireland to send you money”.

In a later response, the monkey rescue account said “we will figure the money issue and let you know” and the RickieSat account responded “Ok many thanks”.

On March 9 2017, the monkey rescue address said, “you never took our last message seriously”, and the RickieSat account later said, “what do you mean by this” and added, “my wife is saying she is going to leave me over this”.

The court was also shown 299 text exchanges between Richard Satchwell’s device and Airport 3 account between 2016 and April 2017, which “relates to the purchase of marmoset monkeys”.

On March 10 2017 a text from the Satchwell device said: “Hello Mr James I would love to be able to do more but people here will not loan me money because I owe them already so I don’t see what I can do because it will be a month before I can send more money. R.”

On March 20 2017 he said: “Hello Mr James I’m in a mess right now because my wife has said she is leaving me over this so please let the organisation know. Richard.”

He also said that a forensic accountant was provided with relevant material to examine the Satchwells’ income and establish the claim that Mrs Satchwell had left with 26,000 euro.

Mr Kelleher said there was one bank account for the household in the name of Richard Satchwell which was “always in the red”.

“The Satchwells did not have the capacity to accumulate anything near 26,000 euro,” Mr Kelleher told the court.

Mr Kelleher also explained an exchange of 156 texts sent between March and July 2017 with a cousin of Tina Satchwell.

This included a text at the end of March from Satchwell’s phone offering “our big chest freezer”, which received no response, and a text in July to say he had found a suitcase which was the same as Mrs Satchwell’s.

Earlier, Superintendent Ann Marie Twomey told the court she could not comment on why a previous investigative team did not carry out an “intrusive” search of the couple’s home in 2017.

Richard Satchwell denies murdering his wife (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Twomey, who was appointed senior investigating officer to the case in August 2021, said she was not involved in the case before then.

Asked by Mr Grehan if she had thought the previous search of Grattan Street was a thorough one, Ms Twomey said: “It was not an intrusive search or an invasive search.”

She said she had no involvement with the investigation at that stage.

Asked if she expected that the 2017 search would have “sought to unearth” the remains of Tina Satchwell, Ms Twomey said that the warrant said the search related to “assault causing harm”.

Tina Satchwell was reported missing in 2017. Her remains were later found in a shallow grave under a set of stairs in her home in 2023 (Family handout/PA)

Mr Grehan suggested there was nothing to prevent gardai from conducting invasive search in June 2017.

“I cannot answer the question,” Ms Twomey said, because she could not represent “the beliefs or thoughts” of the previous investigation team.

“The team in 2017 had lawful authority to be in the house, but in relation to what they did and didn’t do, I can’t answer that because I don’t know their thought process or belief at that time.”

Ms Twomey told the court she was appointed as the senior investigating officer four years after Mrs Satchwell went missing.

She said at the time she was a detective inspector attached to the Cork North Garda division and had no previous involvement in Mrs Satchwell’s case.

She said that it took months for her and Mr Kelleher to review the material in the incident room, which included witness statements, CCTV, details of the search of Tina’s home in 2017, inquiries at ports and airports, inquiries with social welfare and the passport office, media appeals by Gardai and Satchwell, and inquiries into reported sightings.

After they had familiarised themselves with the material, they carried out further inquiries and “additional lines of investigation”, including engaging with a forensic accountant, a forensic archaeologist and with the PSNI.

She said that by the end of January and the beginning of February 2022, she had “reasonable grounds” to believe that Mrs Satchwell was not a missing person and had been unlawfully killed.

Flowers and messages left near to the scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where Tina Satchwell’s body was found (Brian Lawless/PA)

She said she came to this conclusion because despite extensive inquiries carried out, there was “no suggestion that Tina was a living person”.

She said by the end of August 2022, she had formed the view that Satchwell was a suspect in his wife’s disappearance and death.

When asked why Gardai did not act on that information, Ms Twomey said the investigation was “very much alive and active” and there were other lines of inquiry that needed to be pursued.

She said among those lines of inquiry was engaging with forensic archaeologist Dr Niamh McCullagh.

“I was looking for Tina Satchwell,” she told the court.

She said that between September 2022 and September 2023, she formed “reasonable grounds” that a search of the Youghal home was necessary.

She went to the District Court in early October and detailed going to the house on October 10 2023 and informing Richard Satchwell of who she was and the warrant she was executing for an intrusive search.

She said that he replied that he understood the situation.

Richard Satchwell was described as being ‘very co-operative’ with the Gardai in their investigation (Brian Lawless/PA)

Earlier on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant David Noonan told the court that Satchwell was “very co-operative” with the Gardai.

He said the cognitive interview technique he conducted with Satchwell on June 20 2021, which was held for up to four hours, can only be done with a “co-operative witness”.

He said Satchwell was not considered a suspect in his wife’s disappearance at the time of the interview, but was considered a “significant” witness.

The jury was also shown Google location data for a Samsung device seized from the Satchwell home and CCTV footage of Satchwell at Youghal Post Office and Aldi in Dungarvan on March 20 2017.

The trial continues on Thursday.