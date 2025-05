Proportion of adults living with obesity in England, by local area

Here is a full list of the proportion of adults in England estimated to be living with obesity in 2023/24, broken down by local authority area.

The figures have been published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities using data from the Sport England Active Lives Adult Survey.

The list covers all upper-tier and lower-tier local authorities in England, including both district and county councils.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; region; proportion of adults estimated to be living with obesity in 2023/24; the equivalent proportion (in brackets) in 2022/23 and in 2018/19.