No ‘formal relationship’ possible between Plaid and Reform

There could be no “formal relationship” between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK following the next Welsh elections, the party leader has said.

Rhun ap Iorwerth ruled out a deal with Nigel Farage’s party 12 months out from the next Welsh general election.

Plaid and Reform are currently predicted to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday.

However, neither is expected to have enough votes for an outright majority.

Mr ap Iorwerth said there would be areas that every party could work together on, with Plaid previously having had a cooperation agreement with Labour that collapsed last year.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Clearly there’s not going to be a formal relationship between Plaid and Reform, is there?

“I can’t see a formal relationship with the Conservatives, for example, after 14 years of destruction.”

“You have Labour and the Conservatives working in the Senedd now in informal ways,” he added.

Mr ap Iorwerth, who was speaking outside the Senedd following an event to mark a year until the election, said the Welsh electoral system meant it is unlikely that a single party will have a majority.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth speaks during the party’s annual conference at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

“That does mean that in many ways, you have to have elements of cooperation,” he said.

“But it’s important to stress to people, of course, that cooperation can take many, many forms. It can be informal. It can be issue by issue.

“And I remind people that when the SNP formed the government in 2007 with, I think, around exactly the same proportion of the seats as is projected in this poll yesterday, they governed with a minority and did so very successfully.”

He added the people of Wales would “decide which way the cards are dealt” in May next year.

YouGov’s poll showed his party is currently predicted to be the largest in Wales, with around 30% of the vote and around 35 seats.

Reform was second on 25% and Labour third on 18%.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a visit to The Big Club in County Durham, after Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local polls (PA)

Some 49 seats are required for an outright majority, with the Senedd being expanded to 96 members from 2026.

Labour has led every Welsh government since devolution began.

Mr ap Iorwerth accepted the party’s positive polling results were a “mix” of people being disaffected by Labour and Plaid’s policies being popular.

He said: “We have a Labour UK Government that came in with a whimper and clearly don’t care at all about Wales.

“We have a Labour government in Wales, who’ve shown week after week that they are not interested in standing up for Wales.

“They just want to keep things steady and not rock the boat for themselves within the Labour Party.

Eluned Morgan, the Labour First Minister of Wales, appeared to criticise Keir Starmer, calling for a ‘rethink’ on stripping pensioners of winter fuel payments (PA)

“So yes, people are fed up, and of course are still fed up after 14 years of destructive Conservative government.

“But it’s not just about that, it’s about us putting our house in order, making sure that there’s a clear policy agenda.”

On Tuesday, Eluned Morgan, the Labour First Minister of Wales, appeared to criticise Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for a “rethink” on stripping pensioners of winter fuel payments.

She added Welsh Labour would “call it out” when Westminster gets it wrong for Wales.

Referencing the TV show Gavin & Stacey, the First Minister said: “There will be times when what’s right for Essex is not right for Barry.”

Baroness Morgan insisted there was not a “split” between UK and Welsh Labour, but her first responsibility was to Wales and party was second.