National Lottery millionaires help build VE80 pathway for veterans’ charity

A team of National Lottery millionaires with a combined wealth of £115 million have helped build a commemorative pathway to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day at a support centre for veterans.

The garden has been created at the Veterans’ Growth centre near Battle, East Sussex, which supports veterans from the Army, Royal Navy and RAF who suffer from mental health issues including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A total of 18 National Lottery winners including a number of veterans and serving police officers have taken part in the project.

Veterans’ Growth, which has previously received £96,000 of National Lottery funding, aims to reduce veterans’ stress levels, anxiety, depression and isolation, through learning the skills of horticulture to provide a future hobby or career.

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery operator Allwyn said: “The VE80 commemorative pathway is designed to provide a place of peace and reflection, as well as greater accessibility to the grounds for the Veterans’ Growth service users.

“A key feature of the garden and pathway is the planting scheme. Designed by veterans, it incorporates plants that have a relevance to Veterans’ Growth service users as well as flowers that are symbolic of peace and remembrance, including remembrance roses and forget-me-nots.”

RAF veteran Ruth Doyle said: “It’s very moving to be here celebrating 80 years of peace since the end of World War Two in Europe while remembering the many millions who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“In my nine wonderful years in the RAF, I learned very quickly that when people come together and unite, great things can be achieved.

“On a small scale, that’s what has happened today. We’re all here thanks to an amazing stroke of Lottery luck, but our shared goal here was to do something that will benefit this incredible project, remember those who are no longer with us and celebrate our shared peace.”

Jason Stevens, founder of Veterans’ Growth and a veteran of 16 years in the Army, said: “When I was medically discharged from the Army, horticulture was my saviour. So much of what we do is making sure that the recipients of our services know someone cares, that they don’t feel isolated, that they can gain confidence, knowledge and experience in a supportive environment.

“It’s clear to us that winning The National Lottery is so much more than money in the bank, nice as that is.

“Everyone here has said that this is the thing they most enjoy about life since winning, the chance to give back. And boy have they done that, everyone has worked so hard, doing their bit and pulling together to get the job done.

“It has truly been a fitting celebration of VE80 and I hope that the pathway and garden will bring many moments of peace to our veteran men and women who so desperately need to find it in their daily lives.”