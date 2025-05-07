Government will consider ‘sensible’ UK-EU youth mobility proposals – minister

A scheme allowing young European Union citizens to study and work in the UK and vice versa would benefit British youths, the minister responsible for the talks said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has previously insisted there are no plans for a youth mobility scheme, said the UK would consider “sensible” proposals from Brussels.

Sir Keir Starmer will host EU chiefs at a major summit on May 19 as he pushes for progress in his effort to “reset” relations with Brussels after the turmoil of the years since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet for a summit on May 19 (Justin Tallis/PA)

A youth mobility scheme was proposed by the EU but initially rejected by Labour.

Sir Keir’s “red lines” for the negotiations with Brussels include not returning to freedom of movement, but it is understood the Government considers a limited youth mobility scheme would not break that promise.

Minister for EU relations Mr Thomas-Symonds told the Financial Times that provided the UK government’s red lines were respected, “a smart, controlled youth mobility scheme would of course have benefits for our young people”.

Ministers have indicated privately they would cap numbers in any scheme and make it time limited, and Thomas-Symonds confirmed: “We will consider sensible EU proposals in this space.”

Government sources said the decision to rule out a return to free movement did not prevent “controlled schemes that are in our national interest” being considered and there are already youth mobility schemes with 13 non-EU countries.

As recently as last month Mr Thomas-Symonds told MPs “on the issue of a youth mobility scheme, it is not part of our plans” although he accepted the UK would listen to proposals.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has warned a youth mobility scheme, potentially including people up to 30, could mean “we could end up with lots of unemployed people coming to the UK at a time when unemployment is increasing in our country”.

The May 19 summit is likely to be the first in an annual series of UK-EU meetings, with progress on a security and defence agreement and measures to smooth trade the initial priorities, rather than detailed talks on a youth mobility scheme.

Mr Thomas-Symonds suggested Britain would be prepared to allow EU fishermen to continue to enjoy current access to UK waters when a five-year agreement expires in 2026, the FT reported.

French demands over fishing rights have been a stumbling block to progress on issues include a defence pact.

Mr Thomas-Symonds also left open the door to Britain continuing to align with EU rules in food standards and animal welfare, telling the FT: “We are not interested in divergence for divergence sake or a race to the bottom on standards.”

Liberal Democrat Europe spokesman James MacCleary said Labour should “stop flip-flopping” and introduce a youth mobility scheme immediately.

“Securing a youth mobility scheme with the EU would be a common sense win-win – creating new opportunities for our young people and delivering a much-needed boost to our economy,” he said.