Davey criticises Trump for picking fight with Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington

Donald Trump would lose a fight with James Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington, Sir Ed Davey has said, after the US President threatened 100% tariffs on films made outside America.

Mr Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he has authorised government departments to impose tariffs “on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Liberal Democrat leader urged Sir Keir Starmer to stand up to Mr Trump on behalf of the industry.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Ed said: “People also want a Government that will stand up for our country against Donald Trump.

“First, he came for our steel workers and our car-makers with his outrageous tariffs. Now, Donald Trump is coming for our world leading British film industry.

“So will the Prime Minister work with our allies, in Europe and in the Commonwealth, and make clear to President Trump that if he picks a fight with James Bond, Bridget Jones and Paddington Bear, he will lose?”

Sir Keir replied: “He really should listen to the sectors that he thinks he’s championing.

“They do not want us to abandon the work we’re doing to try and get an agreement with America. They want that agreement to reduce tariffs.

“That’s the sensible, pragmatic way to protect our national interest.

“It is not sensible or pragmatic to choose between the US and the EU to abandon the work we’re doing on trade with the US and leave the tariffs exactly where they are.

“That’s the most damaging thing that could possibly be done.”

The film industry has raised concerns the tariffs will impact freelancers in the UK and would be difficult to enact.