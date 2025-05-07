Claims for weather-related damage to homes and possessions hit record £226m

Insurance claims for weather-related damage to people’s homes and possessions totalled a record £226 million between January and April, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI said it is the first time that quarterly claims for weather-related damage have topped £200 million in its data, going back to the start of 2017.

Payouts surpassed the previous quarterly record set during the first quarter of 2022 by £67 million.

The record payouts follow significant and consistent bad weather, including Storm Eowyn, the ABI said.

Bad weather was not just a problem for households, as ABI members also paid out £109 million to businesses for weather-related damage and business interruption – a £7 million increase compared with the first quarter of 2024.

Louise Clark, manager of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: “Insurance remains a critical safety net when disaster strikes. But with climate change driving more frequent and severe weather, there must be a greater focus on prevention measures.”

The annual average price of combined building and contents home insurance in the first quarter of 2025 was £393 – £1 lower than the previous quarter but £24 higher than in the first quarter of 2024, as high claim costs continue to have an impact on the price of cover.

The average price of buildings-only insurance fell by £1 compared with the previous quarter to £322, but this was still £28 higher compared with the first quarter of 2024.

The average price of contents-only insurance in the first quarter of 2025 fell by £8 compared with the previous quarter, to £128. This is also £2 lower than the average price paid in the first quarter of 2024, the ABI said.