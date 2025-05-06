UK strongly opposes expansion of Israeli operations in Gaza, minister says

The UK Government “strongly” opposes Israel’s plans to expand its military operations in Gaza, a Foreign Office minister has said, as he warned it would lead to the deaths of more innocent civilians.

Hamish Falconer also told the Commons the hostages will be put at “greater risk”, as he urged the warring parties to “urgently” return to negotiations.

Two Israeli officials revealed earlier this week that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has approved plans to seize Gaza and remain in the Palestinian territory for an unspecified amount of time.

Details of the plan have not been formally announced, with its approval coming hours after the Israeli military chief said the army was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.

In a statement on the Middle East, Mr Falconer said: “These announcements from the Israeli government have rightly sparked grave concern that this conflict, which has already wrought so much bloodshed and suffering, may enter a dangerous new phase. I know that concern will be felt right across the House.

“Let me make the Government position crystal clear, we strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s operations. Any attempt to annex land in Gaza would be unacceptable. Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change.

“We want this war to end. We want an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the urgent provision of humanitarian aid, and a pathway to a political solution.”

He added: “An expansion of military operations will result in the deaths of more innocent civilians and put the hostages at yet greater risk. The fighting must stop.

“The Government has said since day one in office that the only way to ensure a path towards long term peace and stability is an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, better protection of civilians, and significantly more aid entering Gaza.

“Diplomacy is how we ensure security for Israelis and Palestinians, not more bloodshed. All the people of this region deserve to live in peace, prosperity and security. We urge all parties to return urgently to talks, implement the ceasefire agreement in full, and work towards a permanent peace.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He continued: “Essential supplies of food and medicine are either no longer available or quickly running out. As the United Nations has already said, it is hard to see how, if implemented, the new Israeli plan to deliver aid through private companies will be consistent with humanitarian principles and meet the scale of the need.

“We need urgent clarity from the Israeli government on their intentions.”

He repeated calls for “a rapid and unhindered resurgence of the flow of aid into Gaza”, and for Israel to conclude its investigation into the attack on the World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid workers, who were killed last year.

“Israel must do far more to protect the civilian population and humanitarian workers and hold to account those are those who are responsible,” he said.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in March after a lull in fighting, and hundreds of people in Gaza have since been killed.

Before the truce ended, Israel halted all humanitarian aid into the territory, including food, fuel and water, setting off what is believed to be the worst humanitarian crisis in nearly 19 months of war.

The renewed conflict began in October 2023 when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing more than 1,000 people and taking hundreds of people hostage.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “Fifty-nine innocent hostages continue to be held in cruel captivity by Hamas and those who are still alive have no access to aid or communication with their families.

“So does the minister agree that Iran and Hamas are to blame for the events that have happened since October 7 and that the immediate return of hostages would aid efforts to secure the ceasefire?”

Dame Priti asked for details on the UK’s efforts to work with those nations who have brokered previous agreements to release hostages.

Mr Falconer, in his reply, said: “We are in regular contact with those pressing for a ceasefire in the region, most obviously of course the special envoy of the United States President, Mr Witkoff, who I believe is in the region now, and of course the Foreign Secretary (David Lammy) has been in touch with his counterpart in Israel as well as indeed many others, he has been in both Oman and Qatar recently.”

Mr Falconer said he has been in “regular contact with all of those with an interest”.

He had earlier told MPs: “It is negotiations which offer the best hope of ending the agony of those waiting for loved ones held captive, alleviating the suffering of civilians, and ending Hamas’ control of Gaza.”